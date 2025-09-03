Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR $HLN Position Increased by Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC

Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC increased its stake in Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,093,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,260 shares during the period. Haleon accounts for 2.5% of Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Haleon worth $31,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HLN. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Haleon by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haleon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Haleon by 267.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Haleon by 152.4% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Haleon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

HLN opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $8.86 and a one year high of $11.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.82 and its 200-day moving average is $10.21. The company has a market capitalization of $43.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.24.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.0555 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 190.0%. This is a boost from Haleon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. Haleon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.21%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HLN shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Haleon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. BNP Paribas Exane raised Haleon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.40 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. BNP Paribas raised Haleon to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Haleon in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

