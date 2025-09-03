Braze, Inc. $BRZE is Battery Management CORP.’s 3rd Largest Position

Battery Management CORP. decreased its holdings in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,425,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235,129 shares during the quarter. Braze makes up approximately 7.5% of Battery Management CORP.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Battery Management CORP.’s holdings in Braze were worth $51,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BRZE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Braze by 168.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Braze by 236.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Braze by 296.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Braze during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Braze during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BRZE shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Braze from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 6th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Braze from $75.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Braze from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Stephens set a $41.00 price target on Braze and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Braze from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

Shares of BRZE opened at $27.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.31. Braze, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.91 and a 52-week high of $48.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.77 and a beta of 1.10.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $162.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.60 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 16.76%.The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Braze has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.150-0.180 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.020-0.030 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Braze, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total value of $60,803.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 66,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,736,164.20. This represents a 3.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 4,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total value of $129,388.72. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 234,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,087,261.98. This represents a 2.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,354 shares of company stock valued at $1,914,998. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

