Cigna Group $CI Shares Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,149,693 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,420 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Cigna Group worth $378,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cigna Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 6,497 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Impact Investors Inc boosted its position in shares of Cigna Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Impact Investors Inc now owns 1,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Cigna Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,101 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Cigna Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,587 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $300.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $298.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.91. Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $256.89 and a 1 year high of $370.83.

Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.05. Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $67.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Cigna Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.600- EPS. Analysts predict that Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.97%.

In related news, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 28,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $8,557,800.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 25,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,694,400. This represents a 52.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $365.00 target price on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $415.00 target price on shares of Cigna Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $341.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $385.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.06.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

