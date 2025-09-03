Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 196.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 25,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 16,776 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 310,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,367,000 after purchasing an additional 83,149 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 123.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 422.9% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 148,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,112,000 after purchasing an additional 119,809 shares during the period. Finally, Hayek Kallen Investment Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $349,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VCIT opened at $82.90 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $78.66 and a one year high of $84.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.75.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

