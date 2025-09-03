Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC Has $37,000 Holdings in SAP SE $SAP

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 31.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in SAP by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 230,171 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in SAP by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,264 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,099,000 after buying an additional 6,704 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SAP by 874.1% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,777 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 7,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 6,165.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 357,460 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,010,000 after acquiring an additional 351,755 shares during the period.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of SAP stock opened at $266.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $326.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.29. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $210.38 and a 1 year high of $313.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.26%.The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $322.00 target price (up previously from $308.00) on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of SAP from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on SAP from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SAP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SAP

SAP Profile

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.