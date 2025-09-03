AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. $FTNT

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 40.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,971,648 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,733,670 shares during the period. Fortinet comprises about 0.6% of AQR Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.78% of Fortinet worth $561,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 5.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,662,404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,898,223,000 after buying an additional 3,546,934 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 11,349.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,927,607 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $185,551,000 after buying an additional 1,910,771 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter worth about $153,576,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 127.6% in the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,496,339 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $144,038,000 after buying an additional 839,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 57.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,211,113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,842,000 after buying an additional 804,373 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FTNT shares. Cowen downgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Monday, May 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Fortinet from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Fortinet from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $76.93 on Wednesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.12 and a 52-week high of $114.82. The stock has a market cap of $58.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.65 and its 200 day moving average is $98.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 111.46% and a net margin of 30.60%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom purchased 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $104.22 per share, for a total transaction of $34,913.70. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 301,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,419,307.62. This trade represents a 0.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,486 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $15,607,701.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 51,391,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,061,072,243.92. The trade was a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

