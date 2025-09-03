Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.2857.

Separately, Zacks Research downgraded Astrana Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Astrana Health by 475.4% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 95,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 78,951 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Astrana Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in Astrana Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Astrana Health by 7.4% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 141,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after buying an additional 9,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Astrana Health by 323.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 3,517 shares during the last quarter. 52.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Astrana Health stock opened at $31.88 on Wednesday. Astrana Health has a one year low of $21.20 and a one year high of $63.20. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 62.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.31.

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $654.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.13 million. Astrana Health had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 3.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Astrana Health has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Astrana Health will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

