Amundi Increases Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Amundi lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,603,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 52,166 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $979,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 344.4% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 40 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.5%

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $577.90 on Wednesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $476.49 and a one year high of $1,192.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $559.74 and its 200 day moving average is $586.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 3.72.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $4.46. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 31.37%.Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $11.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is 8.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $580.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $813.00 to $831.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $890.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $850.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $817.67.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

