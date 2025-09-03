Amundi Purchases 843,806 Shares of Crh Plc $CRH

Amundi grew its position in shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,979,264 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 843,806 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned 1.18% of CRH worth $689,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CRH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRH in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRH in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new position in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CRH by 86.7% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

CRH Stock Performance

Shares of CRH stock opened at $111.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $74.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.36 and its 200 day moving average is $96.19. Crh Plc has a one year low of $76.75 and a one year high of $114.40.

CRH Announces Dividend

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.12). CRH had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Crh Plc will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CRH shares. Vertical Research raised CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 target price (up previously from $108.00) on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CRH has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.64.

CRH Profile

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

