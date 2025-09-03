APi Group Corporation $APG Shares Sold by Alua Capital Management LP

Alua Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 44.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,458,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,157,892 shares during the quarter. APi Group accounts for approximately 4.1% of Alua Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Alua Capital Management LP owned 0.53% of APi Group worth $52,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APi Group during the first quarter worth about $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 105.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 339.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 40.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Get APi Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of APi Group in a report on Monday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on APi Group from $31.33 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on APi Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on APi Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded APi Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, APi Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.10.

APi Group Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of APG opened at $34.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.45. APi Group Corporation has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $36.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.82 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.82.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. APi Group had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 3.35%.The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. APi Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that APi Group Corporation will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other APi Group news, Director James E. Lillie sold 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total transaction of $6,627,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,443,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,615,362.88. The trade was a 2.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO James Arseniadis sold 4,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $171,345.34. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,116 shares in the company, valued at $428,664.08. This trade represents a 28.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 589,843 shares of company stock valued at $20,694,672. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Profile

(Free Report)

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.