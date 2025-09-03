Ancora Advisors LLC Acquires 25,264 Shares of Rayonier Inc. $RYN

Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 372,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 25,264 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $10,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rayonier by 5.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 323,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,033,000 after buying an additional 15,382 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 54.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Rayonier in the 1st quarter valued at $1,017,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Rayonier by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 166,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 8,565 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Rayonier by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 72,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Rayonier Stock Performance

RYN opened at $25.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.86. Rayonier Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.84 and a 52-week high of $32.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.01.

Rayonier Announces Dividend

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 68.53%.The firm had revenue of $106.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is presently 22.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on RYN. Citigroup lifted their price target on Rayonier from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Rayonier from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rayonier currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Rayonier

About Rayonier

(Free Report)

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.