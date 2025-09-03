Crown Castle Inc. $CCI Holdings Raised by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,729 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $18,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Crown Castle by 18.9% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 1.8% in the first quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 6,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 36.6% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 0.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,894,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective (up from $122.00) on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.41.

Shares of CCI opened at $98.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.21. The stock has a market cap of $42.74 billion, a PE ratio of -9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.92. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.20 and a twelve month high of $120.92.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Crown Castle had a negative net margin of 85.54% and a negative return on equity of 619.62%. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Crown Castle has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.140-4.250 EPS. Analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $1.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently -39.83%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

