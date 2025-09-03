Aprio Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Gold Trust $IAU

Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $267,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 192.1% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,344,000 after purchasing an additional 59,706 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 232.6% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 279,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,495,000 after purchasing an additional 195,640 shares during the period. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $5,713,000. 59.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $66.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.27 and its 200 day moving average is $61.06. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $46.72 and a 1-year high of $66.73.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

