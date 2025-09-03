Ariel Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. $CRL

Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,100,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,449 shares during the period. Charles River Laboratories International accounts for about 1.9% of Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Ariel Investments LLC owned 2.24% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $165,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 223,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,173,000 after acquiring an additional 9,847 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 90,083 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,629,000 after acquiring an additional 10,912 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,052,000. 98.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Citigroup upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $188.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.69.

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

CRL stock opened at $161.33 on Wednesday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.86 and a 1 year high of $230.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.30, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.47.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.62. Charles River Laboratories International had a positive return on equity of 15.74% and a negative net margin of 1.69%.The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Charles River Laboratories International

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total transaction of $126,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 24,116 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,681.60. This represents a 3.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

