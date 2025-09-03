Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 15,564 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc. $D

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 225,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,564 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $12,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $314,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 12,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 6,462 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 222.7% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on D shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 4,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.35 per share, with a total value of $250,573.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 161,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,730,652.95. This trade represents a 2.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE D opened at $59.14 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.07 and a 1-year high of $62.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.60.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.280-3.520 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.07%.

About Dominion Energy

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.