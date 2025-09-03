Ariel Investments LLC Buys 195,987 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. $CNP

Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,654,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,987 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $59,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNP. Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 201.5% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Barclays increased their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $38.00 price target on CenterPoint Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.71.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:CNP opened at $37.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.69. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $39.39.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.15). CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 10.42%.The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. CenterPoint Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.740-1.760 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

About CenterPoint Energy

(Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.