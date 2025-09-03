Financial Contrast: Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:SENR) and Waste Management (NYSE:WM)

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:SENR – Get Free Report) and Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources and Waste Management”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources $4.31 million 0.46 -$1.80 million N/A N/A Waste Management $22.06 billion 4.12 $2.75 billion $6.74 33.49

Profitability

Waste Management has higher revenue and earnings than Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources.

This table compares Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources and Waste Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources -43.36% N/A -144.88% Waste Management 11.36% 34.37% 6.91%

Volatility and Risk

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources has a beta of -1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 232% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Waste Management has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources and Waste Management, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources 0 0 0 0 0.00 Waste Management 0 8 12 2 2.73

Waste Management has a consensus price target of $254.35, suggesting a potential upside of 12.70%. Given Waste Management’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Waste Management is more favorable than Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.4% of Waste Management shares are held by institutional investors. 43.9% of Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Waste Management shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Waste Management beats Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc. provides clean-technologies, waste management, and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions and Solid Waste. The company designs and sells H2SPlus and OdorFilter dry scrubber solutions for management of hydrogen sulfide in biogas, landfill gas, and petroleum processing operations; develops and designs proprietary technologies and systems for conditioning biogas for use as renewable natural gas for a range of applications, such as transportation fuel and natural gas pipeline injection; and develops waste destruction technology using pyrolytic heating process combined with non-thermal plasma assisted oxidation. In addition, it develops renewable natural gas projects; and advanced chemical absorbents and catalysts that enhance the capability of biogas produced from landfill, wastewater treatment, and agricultural digester operations, as well as offers soil amendment pellets. The company serves companies primarily in the oil and gas refineries, landfills, medical waste destruction operations, agricultural companies, and food and beverage companies, as well as other commercial and industrial customers. Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc. is headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned or operated 254 solid waste landfills, five secure hazardous waste landfills, 97 MRFs, and 337 transfer stations. It also provides materials processing and commodities recycling services at its MRFs, where cardboard, paper, glass, metals, plastics, construction and demolition materials, and other recycling commodities are recovered for resale or redirected for other purposes; recycling brokerage services, such as managing the marketing of recyclable materials for third parties; and other strategic business solutions. In addition, the company offers construction and remediation services; services related with the disposal of fly ash, and residue generated from the combustion of coal and other fuel stocks; in-plant services comprising full-service waste management solutions and consulting services; and specialized disposal services for oil and gas exploration and production operations. The company was formerly known as USA Waste Services, Inc. and changed its name to Waste Management, Inc. in 1998. Waste Management, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

