Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 2,165 Shares of Chubb Limited $CB

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 44.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CB. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,394,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,836,899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964,298 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 36,831.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,084,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078,390 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $562,221,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Chubb by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,406,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,217,392,000 after buying an additional 1,403,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 6,238,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,884,004,000 after purchasing an additional 878,177 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other news, COO John W. Keogh bought 9,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $292.99 per share, with a total value of $2,874,231.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer owned 247,538 shares in the company, valued at $72,526,158.62. The trade was a 4.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Corbat bought 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $269.80 per share, for a total transaction of $114,665.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,010. This trade represents a 20.99% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $276.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $110.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $252.16 and a 1 year high of $306.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $275.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.91.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 16.08%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 15th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 17.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on CB shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Chubb from $304.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup started coverage on Chubb in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $326.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Chubb from $314.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Chubb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays downgraded Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $321.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $302.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CB

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.