Wingstop Inc. $WING Shares Acquired by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 29.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 693,115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 158,977 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $156,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 141 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 93.9% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 128 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 1.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 1.1% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,076 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WING. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Wingstop from $275.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Melius started coverage on shares of Wingstop in a report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $379.52.

Insider Activity at Wingstop

In related news, SVP Marisa Carona sold 11,938 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.34, for a total transaction of $4,421,118.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 4,500 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.34, for a total value of $1,666,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 42,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,842,034.18. The trade was a 9.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,838 shares of company stock worth $8,118,535 over the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wingstop Stock Performance

WING stock opened at $318.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.10, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.87. Wingstop Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.00 and a 1 year high of $433.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $330.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $291.45.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.12. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 25.61%.The company had revenue of $174.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Wingstop Profile

(Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.