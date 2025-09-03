AlTi Global Inc. Sells 1,423 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

AlTi Global Inc. trimmed its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,104 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the period. AlTi Global Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,479,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,659,627,000 after purchasing an additional 230,382 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.9% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 3,029,044 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,426,316,000 after buying an additional 168,197 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,925,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,455,774,000 after purchasing an additional 115,463 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.2% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,879,274 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,432,816,000 after purchasing an additional 193,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,420,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,259,450,000 after purchasing an additional 257,462 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TMO. William Blair began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $535.00 price objective (up previously from $525.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $553.00 to $567.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.63, for a total value of $189,662.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,408.97. This represents a 14.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.98, for a total transaction of $191,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 22,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,735,712.66. The trade was a 1.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,666 shares of company stock valued at $13,982,763. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of TMO opened at $486.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.93. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $385.46 and a fifty-two week high of $627.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $456.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $453.73. The firm has a market cap of $183.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.75.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.460-5.510 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 22.220-22.840 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 9.95%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

