Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF $SOXX

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 220.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 968,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $182,198,000 after buying an additional 665,867 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 843,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,815,000 after buying an additional 57,350 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 445,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,068,000 after buying an additional 39,604 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $95,496,000. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4,151.3% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 380,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,516,000 after purchasing an additional 371,122 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

SOXX opened at $242.83 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $244.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $148.31 and a one year high of $255.06.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.4833 per share. This is an increase from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

See Also

