Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF $SOXX

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 220.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 968,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $182,198,000 after buying an additional 665,867 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 843,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,815,000 after buying an additional 57,350 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 445,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,068,000 after buying an additional 39,604 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $95,496,000. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4,151.3% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 380,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,516,000 after purchasing an additional 371,122 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Semiconductor ETF Price Performance
SOXX opened at $242.83 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $244.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $148.31 and a one year high of $255.06.
iShares Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend
About iShares Semiconductor ETF
iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Semiconductor ETF
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Amazon Faces Rare Downgrade—Is the Rally at Risk?
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- CrowdStrike Tests $412 Support as Options Traders Turn Bullish
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Dueling Insider Moves: Heavy Buying Here, Big Selling There
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.