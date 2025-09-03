Vanguard Health Care ETF $VHT Shares Sold by Aprio Wealth Management LLC

Aprio Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 58,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,420,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,047,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 36,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $255.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $248.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.04. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $234.11 and a 12-month high of $289.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.73.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.