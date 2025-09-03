Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 65 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 883 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,769 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226,395 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $66,916,000 after acquiring an additional 10,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $458,000. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $319.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.76. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $232.67 and a fifty-two week high of $326.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $298.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.90. The company has a market capitalization of $68.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.08, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.49.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Autodesk news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 3,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $1,026,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,427,725. The trade was a 41.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 6,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.06, for a total value of $1,980,034.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,300,251.66. The trade was a 31.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,679 shares of company stock valued at $5,916,595 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Autodesk from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Autodesk from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Autodesk from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Autodesk from $355.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $356.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Autodesk

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.