Contrasting Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) & Amerilithium (OTCMKTS:PTTN)

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) and Amerilithium (OTCMKTS:PTTN – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Marathon Petroleum has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amerilithium has a beta of 2.09, meaning that its stock price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Marathon Petroleum and Amerilithium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marathon Petroleum 1.58% 8.38% 2.53% Amerilithium N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marathon Petroleum $140.41 billion 0.39 $3.45 billion $6.74 26.71 Amerilithium N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Marathon Petroleum and Amerilithium”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Marathon Petroleum has higher revenue and earnings than Amerilithium.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.8% of Marathon Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Marathon Petroleum shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Amerilithium shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Marathon Petroleum and Amerilithium, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marathon Petroleum 1 8 8 0 2.41 Amerilithium 0 0 0 0 0.00

Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus target price of $185.29, suggesting a potential upside of 2.92%. Given Marathon Petroleum’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Marathon Petroleum is more favorable than Amerilithium.

Summary

Marathon Petroleum beats Amerilithium on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services. Its refined products include transportation fuels, such as reformulated gasolines and blend-grade gasolines; heavy fuel oil; and asphalt. This segment also manufactures propane and petrochemicals. It sells refined products to wholesale marketing customers in the United States and internationally, buyers on the spot market, and independent entrepreneurs who operate primarily Marathon branded outlets, as well as through long-term fuel supply contracts to direct dealer locations primarily under the ARCO brand. The Midstream segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil and refined products through refining logistics assets, pipelines, terminals, towboats, and barges; gathers, processes, and transports natural gas; and gathers, transports, fractionates, stores, and markets natural gas liquids. Marathon Petroleum Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Findlay, Ohio.

About Amerilithium

(Get Free Report)

Patten Energy Solutions Group, Inc., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and production of energy and mineral properties. The company primarily explores for lithium carbonate and other minerals. It holds interests in a portfolio of properties covering approximately 31,020 acres located in the United States and Australia. Patten Energy Solutions Group, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Dolton, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.