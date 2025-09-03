General Mills, Inc. $GIS Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 180,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,969 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $10,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in General Mills by 7.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 522,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,245,000 after purchasing an additional 35,494 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 7.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 452,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,076,000 after acquiring an additional 32,628 shares during the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the first quarter worth about $3,610,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its holdings in General Mills by 126.1% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 774,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,285,000 after acquiring an additional 431,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth about $521,000. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of General Mills from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down previously from $53.00) on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down previously from $53.00) on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.13.

General Mills Stock Performance

GIS opened at $49.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.29 and its 200-day moving average is $54.70. The stock has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.29 and a twelve month high of $75.90.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 11.78%.The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. General Mills has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.580-3.790 EPS. On average, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.51%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

