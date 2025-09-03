The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ)

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the cell phone carrier’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Arete Research raised Verizon Communications to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.44.

Shares of VZ opened at $43.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.30. Verizon Communications has a 52-week low of $37.58 and a 52-week high of $47.35.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $34.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Verizon Communications has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.636-4.728 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Crescent Sterling Ltd. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 0.8% during the first quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 30,906 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 39,842 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 80,178 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

