First Manhattan CO. LLC. Buys 1,435 Shares of Constellation Brands Inc $STZ

First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,417,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882,817 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 127.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,480,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,314,000 after buying an additional 2,514,517 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,922,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,748,000 after buying an additional 139,158 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,693,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,851,000 after acquiring an additional 76,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,534,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,585,000 after acquiring an additional 17,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 821 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $138,749.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,022. The trade was a 8.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on STZ shares. Barclays set a $202.00 price objective on Constellation Brands and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $256.00 to $239.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.35.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $151.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.70. Constellation Brands Inc has a fifty-two week low of $149.36 and a fifty-two week high of $261.06. The company has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 1st. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 31.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.57 EPS. Constellation Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.600-12.900 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 30th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 30th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -170.71%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

