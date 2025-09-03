Walmart Inc. $WMT Shares Purchased by Aprio Wealth Management LLC

Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,833 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,993,226 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $350,565,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,633 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,482 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec raised its stake in Walmart by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 1,155,831 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $101,474,000 after acquiring an additional 165,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.14, for a total transaction of $380,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,056,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,511,128.70. The trade was a 0.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total value of $216,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 626,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,547,399.40. This trade represents a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,182 shares of company stock worth $11,504,227 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.59.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE:WMT opened at $97.74 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.30 and a twelve month high of $105.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.10 and a 200-day moving average of $95.26. The firm has a market cap of $779.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

