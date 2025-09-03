Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec Raises Stock Position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF $USXF

Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec grew its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,170 shares during the period. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec owned about 1.37% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF worth $17,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 18,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 8,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter.

USXF opened at $55.50 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 1.03. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $56.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.1291 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

