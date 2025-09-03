Eli Lilly and Company $LLY is Alliancebernstein L.P.’s 10th Largest Position

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,443,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 397,696 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 1.6% of Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.57% of Eli Lilly and Company worth $4,496,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redwood Investments LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Hobbs Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LLY opened at $734.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $747.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $783.75. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $623.78 and a 52 week high of $969.65. The company has a market capitalization of $695.24 billion, a PE ratio of 48.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.72. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The firm had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,010.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,135.00 price objective (up previously from $1,133.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. DZ Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Daiwa America downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $950.17.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, Director J Erik Fyrwald purchased 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $642.33 per share, with a total value of $1,005,246.45. Following the acquisition, the director owned 74,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,903,686.74. The trade was a 2.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger purchased 117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $641.18 per share, with a total value of $75,018.06. Following the acquisition, the director owned 2,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,733,109.54. The trade was a 4.52% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 4,514 shares of company stock worth $2,894,841 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

