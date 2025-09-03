AQR Arbitrage LLC Decreases Stock Position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. $FFC

AQR Arbitrage LLC cut its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Free Report) by 34.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 223,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 117,393 shares during the quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund were worth $3,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFC. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 25.2% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 70.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $153,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Pines Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 27.6% in the first quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares during the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FFC opened at $16.23 on Wednesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $16.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.89.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.0958 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 23rd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

