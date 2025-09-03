AQR Arbitrage LLC Sells 1,590,000 Shares of Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II $NETD

AQR Arbitrage LLC lowered its holdings in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NETD – Free Report) by 77.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 471,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,590,000 shares during the quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC’s holdings in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II were worth $5,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II by 319.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 43,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 33,490 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,959,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,947,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in shares of Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 408,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,456,000 after acquiring an additional 134,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 799,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,757,000 after purchasing an additional 165,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II news, major shareholder Mizuho Securities Usa Llc sold 565,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $6,316,700.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,235,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,807,300. The trade was a 31.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NETD opened at $11.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $241.26 million, a PE ratio of 59.48 and a beta of -0.02. Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $10.57 and a twelve month high of $11.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.07.

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NETD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter.

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to identify solutions, opportunities, companies, or technologies that focus on advancing the energy transition that facilitate, improve, or complement the reduction of carbon or greenhouse gas emissions.

