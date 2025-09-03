Alta Fox Capital Management LLC Makes New $73,000 Investment in Tennant Company $TNC

Alta Fox Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. Tennant makes up about 0.0% of Alta Fox Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tennant by 68.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 49,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,966,000 after buying an additional 20,275 shares during the last quarter. Vision One Management Partners LP raised its position in shares of Tennant by 27.4% during the first quarter. Vision One Management Partners LP now owns 144,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,546,000 after purchasing an additional 31,169 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Tennant by 23.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tennant during the first quarter worth about $526,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tennant in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TNC opened at $80.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09. Tennant Company has a 52 week low of $67.32 and a 52 week high of $98.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Tennant ( NYSE:TNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $318.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.20 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 4.84%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tennant Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Tennant’s payout ratio is 36.76%.

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded Tennant to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

