Anchor Capital Management Company LLC Sells 120,893 Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. $VITL

Anchor Capital Management Company LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report) by 29.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 283,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,893 shares during the period. Vital Farms accounts for 8.6% of Anchor Capital Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Anchor Capital Management Company LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Vital Farms worth $8,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 17.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,863,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,262,000 after purchasing an additional 432,848 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vital Farms by 1,453.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,243,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,399 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vital Farms by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,209,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,855,000 after purchasing an additional 37,614 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vital Farms by 13.2% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 978,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,806,000 after buying an additional 113,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Vital Farms by 20.0% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 754,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,983,000 after buying an additional 125,574 shares in the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VITL shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Vital Farms from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

Vital Farms Trading Up 1.6%

NASDAQ:VITL opened at $51.90 on Wednesday. Vital Farms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.91 and a twelve month high of $53.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.10. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.34 and a beta of 0.94.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $184.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.28 million. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 7.84%.The business’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Vital Farms has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Thilo Wrede sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total value of $46,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 56,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,607.39. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $211,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 6,827,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,060,267.50. The trade was a 0.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,901 shares of company stock worth $4,141,052 in the last quarter. 21.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

