Cleanspark, Inc. $CLSK Shares Sold by AQR Arbitrage LLC

AQR Arbitrage LLC lessened its position in shares of Cleanspark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,988 shares during the period. AQR Arbitrage LLC owned about 0.08% of Cleanspark worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLSK. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Cleanspark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cleanspark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cleanspark by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleanspark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Cleanspark by 207.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 8,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

Cleanspark Stock Performance

Shares of Cleanspark stock opened at $9.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 3.65. Cleanspark, Inc. has a one year low of $6.45 and a one year high of $17.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cleanspark ( NASDAQ:CLSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.71. Cleanspark had a net margin of 47.98% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $198.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cleanspark, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CLSK shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cleanspark in a research report on Friday, June 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Cleanspark in a research report on Monday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.25 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cleanspark from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cleanspark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Cleanspark from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Cleanspark currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.47.

About Cleanspark

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

Featured Stories

