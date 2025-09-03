AQR Arbitrage LLC Lowers Holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust $GRX

AQR Arbitrage LLC decreased its position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Free Report) by 12.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 123,319 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 17,402 shares during the quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,911,034 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,422,000 after buying an additional 64,135 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 16.1% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 426,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after buying an additional 59,255 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 2.3% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 350,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after buying an additional 7,883 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 3.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 289,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after buying an additional 8,739 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 6.5% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 219,245 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 13,447 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 19,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.43 per share, for a total transaction of $180,122.43. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 2,025,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,103,539.18. This represents a 0.95% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 60,281 shares of company stock worth $567,668 in the last 90 days.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Stock Performance

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock opened at $9.48 on Wednesday. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 12 month low of $8.93 and a 12 month high of $11.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.2%.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

