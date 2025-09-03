Alta Fox Capital Management LLC Has $6.98 Million Stock Holdings in IDT Corporation $IDT

Alta Fox Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDT Corporation (NYSE:IDT – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 136,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,125 shares during the quarter. IDT makes up approximately 2.8% of Alta Fox Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC owned about 0.54% of IDT worth $6,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in IDT by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,288,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,120,000 after buying an additional 22,819 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in IDT by 0.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 514,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,376,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in IDT by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 351,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,707,000 after buying an additional 22,528 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in IDT by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 330,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,711,000 after buying an additional 80,817 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in IDT during the first quarter valued at about $10,409,000. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of IDT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th.

IDT Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE IDT opened at $63.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.79. IDT Corporation has a 52 week low of $36.12 and a 52 week high of $71.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.84.

IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $301.98 million for the quarter. IDT had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 26.38%.

IDT Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. IDT’s payout ratio is 6.33%.

IDT Company Profile

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Fintech, National Retail Solutions, net2phone, and Traditional Communications segments. The company operates point of sale, a terminal-based platform which provides independent retailers store management software, electronic payment processing, and other ancillary merchant services; and provides marketers with digital out-of-home advertising and transaction data.

