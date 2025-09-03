AQR Arbitrage LLC Takes Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. $WBA

AQR Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 875,082 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $9,775,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 186.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 7,740,100 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $72,215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,036,300 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at $38,457,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,223.1% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,582,442 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $40,016,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311,682 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 101.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,595,507 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $42,876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2,729.3% during the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 2,181,026 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $24,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103,940 shares during the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on WBA. Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $10.15.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

NASDAQ WBA opened at $11.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.29. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $8.08 and a one year high of $13.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 4.07% and a positive return on equity of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $38.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

