AQR Arbitrage LLC Reduces Stake in Wayfair Inc. $W

AQR Arbitrage LLC reduced its stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) by 43.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 229,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,138 shares during the quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Wayfair worth $7,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of W. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Wayfair by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Wayfair by 15,266.7% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Wayfair in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Corient IA LLC bought a new position in Wayfair in the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Optas LLC raised its holdings in Wayfair by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 9,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares during the period. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on W. Wall Street Zen raised Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Zelman & Associates boosted their price objective on Wayfair from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Wayfair from $74.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Wayfair from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Wayfair from $25.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.19.

In other news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 199,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $15,634,684.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 544,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,660,340.80. This represents a 26.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven Conine sold 199,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $15,638,683.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 544,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,655,323.20. This represents a 26.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,240,204 shares of company stock worth $81,706,986. Insiders own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W stock opened at $77.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.65. Wayfair Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.41 and a 12-month high of $81.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.36 and a beta of 2.95.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

