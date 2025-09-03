AQR Arbitrage LLC Makes New $12.29 Million Investment in Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. $CEPO

AQR Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEPO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,294,000. AQR Arbitrage LLC owned 4.71% of Cantor Equity Partners as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cantor Equity Partners during the first quarter valued at $428,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cantor Equity Partners in the first quarter valued at about $2,100,000. Tabor Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cantor Equity Partners in the first quarter valued at about $1,537,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cantor Equity Partners in the first quarter valued at about $3,074,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Cantor Equity Partners in the first quarter valued at about $2,421,000.

Cantor Equity Partners Stock Down 0.5%

Cantor Equity Partners stock opened at $10.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.20. Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $16.50.

Cantor Equity Partners Company Profile

Cantor Equity Partners I, Inc is a blank check company. It was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on November 11, 2020 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

