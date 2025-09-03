AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in F5, Inc. $FFIV

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 37.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 828,900 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 226,231 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.44% of F5 worth $216,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of F5 by 134.1% in the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of F5 by 275.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Groupe la Francaise purchased a new position in shares of F5 in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in F5 during the first quarter valued at $75,000. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of F5 stock opened at $306.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $306.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.80. F5, Inc. has a 52 week low of $197.34 and a 52 week high of $334.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.08.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The network technology company reported $4.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.67. F5 had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 22.06%.The business had revenue of $780.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. F5 has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.240-15.380 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 3.870-3.990 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FFIV. Barclays lifted their target price on F5 from $274.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen downgraded F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on F5 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on F5 from $314.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on F5 from $304.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, F5 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.89.

In other news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.73, for a total transaction of $417,206.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,411,101.27. This represents a 6.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.14, for a total value of $400,582.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 110,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,942,545.42. This represents a 1.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,744 shares of company stock valued at $3,347,605 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

