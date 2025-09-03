AQR Capital Management LLC Has $266.35 Million Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation $BK

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 37.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,244,204 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 887,361 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $266,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 3,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.45, for a total transaction of $1,969,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,071.75. The trade was a 36.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $104.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a twelve month low of $66.01 and a twelve month high of $106.57. The firm has a market cap of $73.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.96 and a 200 day moving average of $89.56.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.21. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 25th. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 32.37%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.