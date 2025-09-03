AQR Capital Management LLC Has $246.49 Million Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 149.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,963,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,577,489 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $246,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 584 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DAL shares. HSBC upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $69.20 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Bernstein Bank upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.21.

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 1.0%

NYSE DAL opened at $61.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $39.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.51. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.74 and a 52 week high of $69.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The transportation company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.09. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $15.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. This is a positive change from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is presently 10.87%.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In related news, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 17,550 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $1,003,684.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 191,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,948,567.98. The trade was a 8.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 35,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total value of $1,969,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 632,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,615,278.44. The trade was a 5.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,473 shares of company stock valued at $7,663,496 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

