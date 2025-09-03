AQR Capital Management LLC Has $238.34 Million Stock Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. $SSNC

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 28.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,921,882 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 651,650 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 1.18% of SS&C Technologies worth $238,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,401,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,704,134,000 after purchasing an additional 186,440 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,598,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,257,869,000 after purchasing an additional 539,483 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,186,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,212,000 after purchasing an additional 182,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,235,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,379,000 after acquiring an additional 880,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 9.8% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,705,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,447,000 after acquiring an additional 151,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SSNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.38.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $87.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.32 and its 200-day moving average is $82.19. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.83 and a 1-year high of $91.07.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 13.34%.The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. SS&C Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.820-6.060 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.440-1.500 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.35%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

