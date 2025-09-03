AQR Arbitrage LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Voyager Acquisition Corp. $VACH

AQR Arbitrage LLC trimmed its position in Voyager Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VACH – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,418,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC’s holdings in Voyager Acquisition were worth $14,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voyager Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voyager Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $1,004,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Voyager Acquisition in the first quarter worth $2,036,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voyager Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $2,204,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in shares of Voyager Acquisition in the first quarter worth $2,545,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VACH opened at $10.43 on Wednesday. Voyager Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $11.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.40 and its 200 day moving average is $10.30.

Voyager Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Voyager Acquisition Corp. is based in BROOKLYN, N.Y.

