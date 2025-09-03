ADT Inc. $ADT Shares Sold by Ariel Investments LLC

Ariel Investments LLC reduced its holdings in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,057,295 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after selling 1,522,841 shares during the quarter. ADT accounts for 2.6% of Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Ariel Investments LLC owned about 3.23% of ADT worth $220,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of ADT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in shares of ADT by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADT Stock Down 1.3%

ADT stock opened at $8.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.19. ADT Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.68 and a twelve month high of $8.86.

ADT Announces Dividend

ADT ( NYSE:ADT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The security and automation business reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. ADT had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. ADT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.810-0.890 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ADT Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. ADT’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of ADT to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ADT from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ADT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ADT from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ADT news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 71,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $590,010,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 112,650,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,124,541.46. The trade was a 38.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADT Company Profile

(Free Report)

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

