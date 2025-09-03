Garmin Ltd. $GRMN Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 79.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,585,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700,967 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $340,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Groupe la Francaise acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 1,633.3% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 156 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Garmin

In other Garmin news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.48, for a total transaction of $2,371,760.96. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 36,092 shares in the company, valued at $8,390,668.16. This represents a 22.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,605,471.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 141,626 shares in the company, valued at $28,785,484.50. This trade represents a 5.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,960 shares of company stock worth $4,376,918 in the last ninety days. 19.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Garmin Trading Down 3.2%

GRMN opened at $234.14 on Wednesday. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $160.94 and a twelve month high of $246.50. The firm has a market cap of $45.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.74.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.27. Garmin had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Garmin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.000-8.000 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Garmin from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Garmin from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $167.00 target price (up previously from $152.00) on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.00.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

