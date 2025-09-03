The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 24.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,431,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 276,850 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $377,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bearing Point Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bearing Point Capital LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 13.9% during the first quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Smith Salley Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 7,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc now owns 6,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TRV opened at $273.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $61.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.67. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $224.62 and a 1 year high of $279.04.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $6.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $2.99. The business had revenue of $11.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 16,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.54, for a total transaction of $4,668,222.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 11,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.12, for a total transaction of $3,061,710.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 18,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,900,865.92. The trade was a 38.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on TRV. Morgan Stanley set a $269.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $291.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $274.00 in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.56.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

