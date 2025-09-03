Algorithmic Investment Models LLC Has $3.14 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU

Algorithmic Investment Models LLC lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,729 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for 2.3% of Algorithmic Investment Models LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Algorithmic Investment Models LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 31,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $473,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 520.1% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 574,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,977,000 after buying an additional 5,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $68.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.42. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $53.65 and a 12-month high of $70.47.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

