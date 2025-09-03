Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF $SPHQ Shares Acquired by Algorithmic Investment Models LLC

Algorithmic Investment Models LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 96.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,278 shares during the quarter. Algorithmic Investment Models LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 69,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,689,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period.

Shares of SPHQ stock opened at $71.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.03. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $57.67 and a 1-year high of $73.00.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

